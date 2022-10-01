Critics fear Saudi prince seeks legal cover with PM title

Activists and critics call Prince Mohammed's title bump to prime minister a 'title-washing ploy'

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's new title of prime minister, announced this week, could prove more significant abroad than inside the kingdom where he already wields enormous power.

The appointment by royal decree came as the administration of US President Joe Biden was debating whether Prince Mohammed qualifies for immunity from lawsuits filed in American courts.

Before Prince Mohammed's title bump was announced, a judge gave US lawyers a deadline of October 3 to file a "statement of interest" on the immunity question. But on Friday, citing Prince Mohammed's new position, the administration requested an additional 45 days to make up its mind.

The 37-year-old de facto ruler of the world's biggest crude exporter has been targeted in multiple lawsuits in the US in recent years, notably over the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, which temporarily turned him into a pariah in the West.

His lawyers argue that he "sits at the apex of Saudi Arabia's government" and thus qualifies for immunity.

Human rights activists and government critics immediately speculated this week that making Prince Mohammed prime minister was a bald-faced attempt to strengthen the immunity claim and skirt legal exposure.

Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of the NGO Democracy for the Arab World Now – founded by Khashoggi founded – told AFP it was a "last-ditch effort to conjure up a new title for him.” In other words, "a title-washing ploy.”

Saudi officials did not respond to requests for comment on the move.