Yemen truce deadline approaches as wait for peace drags on

As a ceasefire deadline in war-ravaged Yemen draws near, civilians hope the truce will be extended – fearing any fresh fighting would wipe out the small gains made.

In the rebel-held capital Sanaa, agriculture graduate Loujain al-Ouazir has been working to raise goats and poultry for three years on a farm on top of one of the ancient city's iconic mud brick tower houses.

Ouazir only managed to make the farm successful in recent months as the truce allowed goods to flow more freely and cut the price of supplies.

"Thanks to the truce, the prices of animal feed and fuel have come down," Ouazir said.

Yemen's war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition left hundreds of thousands dead and created what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

A UN-brokered, twice-renewed ceasefire that took effect in April reduced casualties by 60 percent and quadrupled fuel imports into the rebel-held port of Hodeida, more than 40 humanitarian groups said on Thursday.

The truce has largely held, although the rival sides traded blame over violations and which the Houthis say is at "a dead end."

On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on each side to extend the ceasefire.

"I strongly urge the Yemeni parties not only to renew but also to expand the truce’s terms and duration," his spokesman said in a statement.

The day after on Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud to discuss the imminent expiration of the truce.

"The Secretary welcomed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to extending the truce," the US State Department said in a statement.