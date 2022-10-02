Kuwait crown prince accepts government resignation

Early elections were held on September 29 after Sheikh Meshal dissolved the parliament

Kuwait's crown prince accepted the government's resignation on Sunday following the country's parliamentary elections, state news agency KUNA reported.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who has taken over most of the ruling emir's duties, asked the outgoing government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.

Early elections were held on September 29 after Sheikh Meshal dissolved the parliament in a bid to end a political standoff between the government and the legislature that has hindered fiscal reforms.

Opposition candidates, including Islamists, made considerable gains in the election, raising pressure on the government, hoping to ease tensions with the elected legislature and press on with economic reforms.

Official results, published by state news agency KUNA, showed that most of the so-called "pro-government lawmakers" lost their districts while the Shiite bloc added more seats. The Islamic Constitutional Movement, the Kuwaiti branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, also consolidated its share in the 50-seat assembly.

Sheikh Ahmad was appointed prime minister in July after opposition lawmakers in the dissolved parliament pressed for a new premier and the parliament speaker's removal, who bowed out of the September polls.

Stalemates between Kuwait's government and parliament have often led to cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions of the legislature over the decades, hampering investment and reforms.