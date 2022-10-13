Qatari emir, Russia’s Putin talk energy, war in Ukraine

Qatar 'needs cordial relations with Russia and others in the region' to play a role as conflict mediator

Qatar’s emir and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan on Thursday, where they discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine and its impact on energy markets.

According to the office of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the leaders also brought up the conflict’s impact on food security as well as the situation in Libya, Syria, and the Iran nuclear talks.

The meeting was meant to smooth over tensions between Russia and Qatar, which grew after Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor earlier this year, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

In the eyes of Mark Katz, a professor of government and politics at George Mason University in the United States, the “Qatari emir is doing this to compete with the United Arab Emirates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict resolution space.”

Earlier this week, Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also met with Putin in Kazakhstan, during which the Russian leader described relations between the two countries as “an important factor of stability” in the region and the world.

“There are some very self-confident government leaders out there who are sure that they can persuade Putin to make peace even when others cannot,” Prof. Katz told i24NEWS.

“Or perhaps they feel there is no harm in trying and failing, but that there would be a great pay-off for succeeding.”

Major gas-exporter Qatar has south a largely neutral stance in the conflict, but moves by the Gulf Arab state – including its recent criticism of Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory – recently irked Moscow, the source noted.

Qatar "needs cordial relations with Russia and others in the region," in order to continue to play a role as a conflict mediator.

Earlier on Thursday, Sheikh Tamim said Qatar has strong and historic relations with Russia, Al Jazeera reported.

"Qatar's Emir emphasized support for all international and regional efforts to find an immediate peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis and affirmed the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states," the statement from the emir's office said.