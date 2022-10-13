Saudi Arabia says efforts to extend Yemen truce still stand

'It’s always the civilians who bear the brunt of the fighting. Nobody was spared'

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said Wednesday that efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand, after an initial UN-brokered pact between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi rebels ceased earlier this month.

Riyadh, its coalition, and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government are “keen on extending the truce,” Al Arabiya quoted Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud as saying.

The United Nations is pressing for an extension and expansion to the truce that would build on the two-month deal that expired on October 2 after being rolled over twice, and which brought the longest stretch of relative calm in the seven-year conflict.

“All parties of the truce showed that they were willing to satisfy some of the major concerns,” said Karl Schembri, regional media advisor for the East Africa & Yemen division of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

“It can be done again, they’ve proved that it is doable,” he told i24NEWS.

US Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, traveled for the region earlier this week to support UN-led negotiations with Yemeni parties, according to the US State Department.

Last week, Lenderking called on the Iran-aligned Houthi movement – the de facto authority in the north – to show more flexibility in the talks, specifically on a proposed mechanism to pay public sector wages.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands and caused a dire humanitarian crisis, one felt particularly hard by civilians, Schembri noted.

“We’ve seen in these years of conflict that it’s always the civilians who bear the brunt of the fighting, be it children at schools, people at weddings, patients in hospitals – nobody was spared,” he said.

Millions of people have been displaced, the economy hit “rock bottom,” people lost everything “from their families to their businesses,” government employees aren't being paid – “it was a total disaster.”

“We hoped the truce was a first step that would lead to more, and we still are hopeful for the sake of the people of Yemen," Schembri urged.