Al Jazeera staff speak out about years of harassment - report

Employees claim that harassment, racism and bullying in the newsroom went on for 'years and years and years'

Current and former employees at Qatar-based Al Jazeera broadcaster said that the channel allowed years of bullying and sexual harassment in their Doha newsroom, a media report unveiled on Monday.

According to interviews and documents gathered by BBC, the channel’s star journalist of 16 years Kamahl Santamaria who joined Al Jazeera’s English team in Doha in 2005, made sexual comments and sent inappropriate messages to colleagues on Twitter, Whatsapp and internal Al Jazeera email. Several employees also shared allegations about “touching in the office” and unwanted kissing on the cheek and the mouth in front of multiple witnesses.

Santamaria had recently joined New Zealand’s TVNZ but resigned when the allegations against him resurfaced earlier this year. The journalist issued a public statement responding to the reports, saying some of them were "true, some missing crucial context, some outright lies and a rewriting of history."

He apologized for the "behavior that may have made anyone feel uncomfortable," adding that what he considered to be "flirtatious, over-friendly, 'just a bit of banter', or simply within the bounds of acceptable in the prevailing newsroom culture was, in fact, not."

However, Santamaria was not the only one accused of inappropriate behavior in the newsroom. A former Al Jazeera producer and correspondent told the BBC that at least two other men harassed her.

Several employees who requested to remain anonymous also said that Al Jazeera fostered a toxic work culture and disregarded staff’s complaints about harassment, racism and bullying that went on for "years and years and years." Some said they were forced to resign over it despite reporting their complaints to the management.

A total of 22 allegations were uncovered by the BBC but Al Jazeera didn’t address them individually.

"Our anti-harassment policies are clear, comprehensive, and available to all employees. As is evident in several recent cases, every formal complaint by our staff is taken extremely seriously with the appropriate remedial action taken after thorough investigation of the claims being made,” the broadcaster’s official response was quoted as stating.

Witnesses who were interviewed by the BBC said they feared speaking up because every aspect of their lives is linked to their jobs as employers in Qatar provide the work visa, children's school, housing and other benefits. The BBC also learned of alleged bullying in Al Jazeera's London newsroom, as well as in another bureau.