Kuwait’s new government sworn in, ending political feud

Sheikh Salem Abdullah al-Sabah listed as foreign minister; Bader al-Mulla appointed as oil minister

Kuwait’s crown prince swore in the new government on Monday, state media reported, following a reshuffle aimed at addressing lawmakers’ objections to the original cabinet lineup and ending a prolonged political feud.

Crown Prince Sheikh Mehsal al-Ahmad al-Sabah has been trying to resolve a standoff between the appointed government and the elected parliament that has hindered fiscal reforms.

Lawmakers publicly criticized the cabinet approved by Sheikh Meshal on October 5 for not “reflecting” the results of early legislative elections in September, in which opposition members made big gains. Thus, prompting the crown prince – who took over most of the ruling emir’s duties – to delay the opening of parliament, which was scheduled for last week.

But after talks between lawmakers and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah, the Gulf OPEC oil producer announced several cabinet changes including new oil and foreign ministers.

New Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah al-Sabah previously served as Kuwait’s ambassador to the United States and Korea, as well as in the country’s delegation to the United Nations.

Oil Minister Bader al-Mulla is a former lawmaker who headed the parliament’s budget committee. Oil policy in Kuwait, which is heavily dependent on oil income, is set by a supreme petroleum council.

Stalemates between Kuwait's government and parliament often led to cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions of the legislature over the decades, hampering investment and reforms. The country still has one of the most open political systems in the Gulf Arab region, though the ruling emir has the final say in state matters.