UAE summons EU mission head over Borrell’s comments

The UAE foreign ministry said EU foreign policy chief’s remarks were ‘inappropriate and discriminatory’

The United Arab Emirates on Monday summoned the acting head of the mission at the EU delegation to the UAE over recent comments made by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Last week, Borrell spoke at the new European Diplomatic Academy in Belgium, where he called Europe "a garden" and most of the world a "jungle" that "could invade the garden."

“A nice small garden surrounded by high walls in order to prevent the jungle from coming in is not going to be a solution. Because the jungle has a strong growth capacity, and the wall will never be high enough," he said.

"The gardeners have to go to the jungle. Europeans have to be much more engaged with the rest of the world. Otherwise, the rest of the world will invade us," Borrell added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1581248118061903874 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The UAE foreign ministry called these remarks "inappropriate and discriminatory," saying they "contribute to a worsening climate of intolerance and discrimination worldwide." Earlier on Monday, Borrell denied his words were racist, claiming he meant to reject the idea of “fortress Europe.”