US citizen jailed in Saudi Arabia for tweets on Khashoggi, Yemen

Saad Almadi sentenced to 16 years – 'The way forward? Quiet diplomacy. But it probably won’t be quick'

A US citizen jailed in Saudi Arabia is being punished for "mild" Twitter posts on topics including the war in Yemen and the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, his son said Wednesday.

Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a 72-year-old of Saudi origin, was this month sentenced to 16 years in prison, the latest in a spate of what human rights groups describe as draconian sentences for social media criticism of the government.

The project manager from Florida was detained on arrival in Saudi Arabia in November last year for what was meant to be a two-week trip and has since been tortured in prison, said his son Ibrahim, who criticized U.S. officials for failing to do more to secure his release, The Washington Post reported.

But being a Saudi citizen, the United States "cannot play a direct consular role" in facilitating his release," Simon Henderson, a Baker Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told i24NEWS.

Henderson, an expert in Gulf Arab developments, noted that while Riyadh was "acting against opposition" by detaining Almadi over critical comments, the kingdom was also most likely "needling the U.S."

The case risks further ratcheting up tensions between Riyadh and Washington, longtime partners currently at odds over oil output cuts.

“The way forward? Quiet diplomacy – but it probably won’t be quick," Henderson warned.

Almadi was charged with harboring a terrorist ideology, supporting and funding terrorism, and trying to destabilize the Saudi kingdom.

The U.S. State Department said Tuesday it "consistently and intensively raised our concerns regarding the case at senior levels of the Saudi government,” and that "exercising freedom of expression should never be criminalized.”

On Wednesday, Ibrahim shared with AFP a list of 14 Twitter posts made over the past seven years he said were used as evidence against his father. They included posts on taxes as well as controversial demolition work in Mecca, the holiest city in Islam, as well as the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

One post questioned why Saudi Arabia was unable to prevent attacks by Houthi rebels in war-wracked Yemen, where the kingdom heads a military coalition in support of the internationally recognized government.

Another referred to the "sacrifice" of Khashoggi, whose killing by Saudi agents in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate sparked global outrage.

Saudi officials also found an unflattering caricature of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, on Almadi's phone, Ibrahim said.