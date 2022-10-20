UAE announces $100m in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The aid stems from the belief in the importance of solidarity in times of war and conflict, minister says

Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Thursday ordered $100 million in humanitarian aid to be sent to Ukraine for “civilians affected by the crisis,” over a week after meeting with his Russian counterpart.

The United Arab Emirates has remained relatively neutral during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, seeking to keep strong ties with Moscow while occasionally joining much of the international community in supporting Kyiv since the war sparked in February.

Last week, al-Nahyan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia, during which Putin described relations between the two countries as “an important factor of stability” in the region and the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, greet each other prior to their talks in St. Petersburg, Russia, on October 11, 2022.

Later that week, Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also met with the Russian leader in Kazakhstan, a meeting that was apparently meant to smooth over tensions between Moscow and Doha, which grew after Russia's assault on its neighbor.

“There are some very self-confident government leaders out there who are sure that they can persuade Putin to make peace even when others cannot,” Mark Katz, a professor of government and politics at George Mason University in the United States, told i24NEWS.

“Perhaps they feel there is no harm in trying and failing, but that there would be a great pay-off for succeeding.”

Meanwhile, UAE International Cooperation Minister Reem bint Ebrahim al-Hashimy underscored that the recently announced aid stemmed from the belief of al-Nahyan in the importance of solidarity in times of war and conflict, the official WAM state news agency reported.

He highlighted that the Gulf state has provided similar relief aid in recent months to Ukraine, including planes carrying aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Moldova in response to a United Nations appeal.