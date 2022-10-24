Qatar detains LGBT people ahead of World Cup - rights group

'Freedom of expression and nondiscrimination based on sexual orientation ... should be guaranteed'

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday accused Qatar’s security forces of arbitrarily arresting LGBT citizens ahead of hosting the 2022 World Cup.

The rights group interviewed six LGBT Qataris, including four transgender women, one bisexual woman and one gay man, who were detained between 2019 and 2022. They are said to have been kept in an underground prison in the Muslim state’s capital of Doha without charges and subjected to verbal and physical abuse, such as kicking and punching.

"All six said that police forced them to sign pledges indicating that they would 'cease immoral activity'," HRW said, adding that transgender women detainees were ordered to attend conversion therapy sessions at a state-run clinic.

"Freedom of expression and nondiscrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity should be guaranteed, permanently, for all residents of Qatar, not just spectators going to Qatar for the World Cup," HRW’s statement underlined.

The Gulf state, where homosexuality is illegal, has been under fire over human rights issues ahead of the major sporting event that will be held in the Middle East for the first time starting on November 20.

While the championship’s organizers stated that all fans would be welcomed regardless of their gender and sexual orientation, human rights organizations and international football players raised concerns about Qatari laws discriminating against LGBT people and women.

A Qatari official told Reuters that HRW’s claims contained “information that is categorically and unequivocally false” but didn’t elaborate on the subject.