U.S. welcomes Saudi moves on Ukraine amid oil spat

'We've taken note since the OPEC+ cut that Saudi Arabia voted against Russia at the United Nations'

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday that Washington welcomed steps taken by Saudi Arabia to aid Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden has previously criticized the Saudis for joining an oil output cut, despite his calls on increasing it during his trip to the kingdom in July.

Jean-Pierre told reporters that the White House would take their time in assessing what consequences the Gulf state should face for the decision by Saudi-led OPEC+ to cut oil production earlier in October.

A group of American lawmakers has previously called for cutting arms sales to the kingdom. However, the fact that Saudi Arabia’s representative to the United Nations has condemned Russia’s annexation of four regions inside Ukraine, seems to have affected the situation.

"We've taken note since the OPEC+ cut that Saudi Arabia voted against Russia at the United Nations and also pledged $4 million to support Ukraine's reconstruction and humanitarian needs," Jean-Pierre said.

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in turn said on Tuesday that his country decided to be the "maturer guys" in a spat with Washington over oil supplies.

"I think we as Saudi Arabia decided to be the maturer guys and let the dice fall," he said at the kingdom's Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum when asked on how the energy relations with the U.S. could be restored.

"We keep hearing you 'are with us or against us,' is there any room for 'we are with the people of Saudi Arabia'?" he added.