Israel to participate in Bahrain International Airshow

The Israeli aeronautical manufacturing company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will exhibit some of its products at the prestigious Bahrain International Airshow, the company announced on Wednesday.

It will be the first time that an Israeli company takes part in the event from November 9-11 in the capital city of Manama.

IAI will showcase a variety of its cutting-edge aeronautical products, including civil aviation, radar and avionics, air defense systems, coastal protection, and drone protection systems.

The inclusion of an Israeli company in the event comes over two years after the signing of the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan.

Amir Peretz, IAI Chairman of the Board, welcomed the inclusion and the opportunities it could bring.

"The Abraham Accords allowed us to participate in this Expo for the first time and work together with our neighbors to address the common threats we face in the region. IAI's capabilities, as well as the impressive relationships that we have developed over the past two years with our colleagues in the Gulf States, will allow us to continue to expand the company's contribution to the stability of the region," he said.

The Bahrain International Airshow is one of the main events dedicated to aeronautics in the Gulf. IAI intends to sign new cooperation agreements with local companies and expand existing partnerships.