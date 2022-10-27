According to the Israeli army, 40 paratroopers took part in the event

A delegation of Israel's army visited Bahrain this week to mark two years of the Abraham Accords, in which Israeli paratroopers participated in a multinational parachute drop on Wednesday.

The parachute jump included 40 participants from Israel, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, according to Thursday's announcement of the visit by the Israeli army.

The Abraham Accords signing in September 2020 in Washington marked the start of official diplomatic relations between Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE, with the later additions of Morocco and Sudan.

Israel's delegation received a welcome ceremony, held bilateral meetings, and participated in talks to strengthen the cooperation between the Israeli and Bahraini armies, according to an Israeli army statement.

Senior Israeli army officers, including Major General Itai Verov, commander of the Army Corps and Military Colleges, and Chief of the Army Infantry and Parachute Corps, Brigadier General Guy Levy, participated in the meetings.

"During the last three days we engaged in strategic discussions, analyzing the situation and drawing up plans for cooperation going forward," said Virov.

"Two years ago such a meeting was nothing more than a far-fetched imagination or a dream. As partners, we will open up knowledge and create a platform for cooperation that was unthinkable."