Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 8.3% in 2022

The growth of the kingdom's oil sector is notably boosting its economy, the World Bank says

Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 8.3 percent in 2022, according to a recent World Bank report.

In its ‘Gulf Economic Update’ report, the World Bank noted that the growth of the kingdom’s oil sector is notably boosting its economy.

Countries part of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are expected to grow by 6.9 percent in 2022 before slowing to 3.7 percent and 2.4 percent in 2023 and 2024 respectively – mainly due to the strengthening of the hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon industries.

The report pointed out that an increase in oil and gas prices, along with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, is expected to provide a windfall for the GCC.

“Booming hydrocarbon prices have eased pressure on fiscal balances and public sector debt and has increased current account surpluses in the GCC,” the World Bank said in its report.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1587323641171156992 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The World Bank also said GCC countries are struggling to diversify their economies, which have been dependent on oil for several decades.

“Despite efforts by GCC countries, diversification is still below potential. There is progress in the non-oil economy but limited success in non-oil exports.”

The Gulf region's collective budget surplus is expected to reach 5.3 percent of GDP at the end of this year. It will then reach 4.2 percent of GDP in 2023 and two percent the following year, the World Bank predicted.

In addition, Saudi Arabia will record its first surplus in nine years, at 6.8 percent of GDP by the end of 2022, while Bahrain will be the only GCC country to remain in deficit in 2022.