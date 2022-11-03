In Bahrain, Pope Francis faces Shiite-Sunni Muslim divide

Bahrain's Shiite community led a sizable pro-democracy uprising in the 2011 'Arab Spring'

Pope Francis arrived in Bahrain on Thursday in a visit aimed at fostering "dialogue" with Islam, but which could also thrust him into a human rights conflict between the Sunni-led monarchy and its Shiite Muslim opposition.

Francis is the first leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics to visit the tiny Gulf nation and only the second pope to visit the Arabian Peninsula.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588171954233937923 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Upon his arrival, Francis spoke against the death penalty in a kingdom where the Shiite Muslim opposition accuses the Sunni monarchy of overseeing human rights abuses and families of death row inmates seek help from the pontiff.

Speaking at the Sakhir Palace alongside Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Francis said commitments should constantly be practiced so that "religious freedom will be complete,” equal dignity and equal opportunities "concretely recognized for each group,” and that no forms of discrimination exist.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588210646352527361 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

King Hamad, in his speech, said his country protected the freedom of all faiths to "perform their rituals and establish their places of worship,” and urged that his kingdom rejected religious discrimination and condemned "violence and incitement.”

Bahrain is about 70 percent Muslim but allows its small community of some 160,000 Catholics – mostly foreign workers – to practice their faith publicly.

But the pope’s visit has drawn attention to tensions between the Sunni-led government and the Shiite community that led a sizable pro-democracy uprising in the 2011 “Arab Spring.”

Bahrain has since imprisoned thousands of protestors, journalists, and activists as part of crackdowns on sporadic unrest and dissent.

Right groups and families of death row inmates in Bahrain have appealed to Francis to speak out against capital punishment and defend political prisoners during his trip.