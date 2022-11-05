Pope thrills Gulf’s small Catholic community with big Mass

In his homily, Francis appears to praise Bahrain's relatively open policy towards non-Muslims

Pope Francis said Mass for thousands of Catholics in Bahrain on Saturday, urging members of the Gulf region’s small foreign Catholic community to show kindness to their hosts, even if they sometimes feel badly treated.

The crowd of about 30,000 people that filled Bahrain’s National Stadium was the second-largest gathering for a papal Mass on the Arabian Peninsula, following one that drew more than 100,000 in the United Arab Emirates in 2019.

"This is a miracle," said Mary Grace Fortes, a Filipino who works in Bahrain. "So important for us."

Like many Filipino women who work outside their country, Fortes is married and sends money back home to help support her family.

Hundreds of Catholic foreign workers were bussed in over the 16-mile King Fahd Causeway that links Bahrain with Saudi Arabia, where there are no churches and where Catholics cannot worship openly.

In his homily, Francis appeared to praise Bahrain's relatively open policy towards non-Muslims.

"This very land is a living image of coexistence in diversity, and indeed an image of our world, increasingly marked by the constant migration of peoples and by a pluralism of ideas, customs, and traditions," he said.

Foreign workers, many of them from Asia, provide the backbone of Gulf economies, working in sectors such as construction, hospitality, transport, and the oil and gas sector.

The International Labor Organization says migrant workers in the Gulf have long faced problems including exploitation by recruitment agencies and employers, poor work conditions, limited access to justice, and limited or no freedom of association.

But the pontiff they should always be "persevering in good even when evil is done to us, breaking the spiral of vengeance, disarming violence, demilitarizing the heart.”