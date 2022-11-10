8 Indians allegedly spying for Israel arrested in Qatar

A high-ranking official from India allegedly went to Qatar last month to urge their release

Eight former officers of the Indian Navy were arrested in Qatar on suspicion of spying for Israel, Qatari media reported.

According to the report, a high-ranking official from India was sent to the Qatari capital of Doha last month amid efforts to release the eight former officers.

Those arrested were reportedly hired by a private company that trains members of the Qatari Navy.

More details to come.