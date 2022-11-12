Bahrain heads to polls in parliamentary election

More than 330 candidates, including a record 73 women, are competing to join the 40-seat council

Bahrainis headed to the polls on Saturday with a record number of people vying for parliamentary seats.

This is the first election held in the Gulf country in four years, a period that saw the Covid pandemic and a historic normalization accord with Israel.

More than 330 candidates, including a record 73 women, are competing to join the 40-seat council of representatives, the lower house of parliament that advises King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, who has ruled since his father died in March 1999.

This is up from the 293 people, including 41 women, who ran for parliament in 2018.

Lines formed outside some of the kingdom's 55 polling stations before they opened at 8:00 am local time.

Amina Issa, head of a polling station in Manama, said turnout was "intense since the first hours, and the numbers are steadily increasing."

But the country, ruled by a Sunni dynasty, has barred its two main opposition groups from fielding candidates - the Shiite Al-Wefaq and secular Waad parties, which were dissolved in 2016 and 2017.

A hacking operation on Friday targeted the official elections website as well as websites for parliament and the state news agency, though all three were restored by Saturday afternoon.

“Websites are being targeted to hinder the elections and circulate negative messages in desperate attempts that won’t affect the determination of citizens who will go to the polling stations,” the Interior Ministry said.