First lawmakers elected in Bahrain’s unopposed election

A woman was among those elected among 73 percent voter percentage rate – the highest ever

Six candidates, including a woman, were elected as lawmakers in the first phase of Bahrain’s parliamentary elections, authorities announced Sunday, as 34 seats remain to be filled in ahead of the second vote next week.

Voters in the small Gulf kingdom voted to renew the lower house of parliament on Saturday, in an election where the opposition was not allowed to run.

According to the authorities, the participation reached 73 percent, "the highest rate in the history of the kingdom.”

"Whole families have arrived and are flocking to the polls," said Ali Waked, director of i24NEWS.

More than 330 candidates, including a record 73 women, are competing to join the 40-seat council of representatives, the lower house of parliament that advises King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, who has ruled since his father died in March 1999.

The absence of representatives of the two main opposition groups – Al-Wefaq (Shiite) and Waad (secular), banned by the government in 2016 and 2017 – prompted calls for a boycott.

According to Sunday’s results, five men and one woman won seats, while the remaining 34 seats will be decided on Saturday.

A key ally of the United States in the region, Bahrain was rocked by unrest in 2011, when security forces suppressed protests led in particular by Shiite parties demanding a constitutional monarchy. The ruling family is from the Sunni community.

Bahrain, whose capital Manama hosts the US Fifth Fleet and a British base, regularly accuses Shiite Iran of being behind unrest in the kingdom, which Tehran denies.

About 350,000 voters are registered in the kingdom, which has 1.4 million inhabitants.