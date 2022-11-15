China’s Xi to visit Saudi Arabia, trade and security on agenda

'We have huge equities at stake and these visits are not uncommon... this is what countries do'

Strengthening regional security and trade ties will be priorities in an upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to Saudi Foreign Minister of State Adel al-Jubeir.

The visit – which is expected to take place in December – will come amid strained relations between the Saudi kingdom and the United States by a spat over oil supplies, and while the U.S. is concerned over growing cooperation between Gulf Arab states and China.

Jubeir said visits between Chinese and Saudi leaders were "natural,” without giving any details about the trip.

"China is Saudi Arabia's largest trading partner, we have huge investments in China and the Chinese have huge investments in Saudi Arabia," he said on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

"We have huge equities at stake and these visits are not uncommon," he continued. "The same with our other trading partners and strategic partners whether it is the United States, the UK, France, Germany – this is what countries do."

Two sources familiar with the discussions ahead of Xi’s trip said the Chinese premier was expected to visit in the latter half of December and would attend a China-Gulf summit alongside leaders of the six-nation Ful Cooperation Council, as well as another planned summit with other Arab leaders.

Asked about other topics on the agenda during the visit, Jubeir said: "We look at the things we care about: Stability and security in the region and in the world, how you increase further trade and investment between both countries, and of course the issue of climate is one that is now at the top of the agenda in terms of international relations."