Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi issues 1st passport to baby born in UAE

Israel’s embassy in Abu Dhabi on Thursday issued the first-ever Israeli passport to a baby born in the United Arab Emirates.

Ambassador Amir Hayek personally handed the passport to the parents of Mateo David, who was born in May this year. The envoy praised the “exciting moment” and posted a picture with the child on Twitter.

Mateo’s mother Danielle is an Israeli married to a Belgian. She told reporters that her son would get both the Israeli passport and the Belgian one.

“Here in the United Arab Emirates, there is a great appreciation for Israel. I receive a lot of respect when I say I am Israeli. I’m proud to be here and to say it,” she told Ynet.

Israel and the UAE normalized relations in 2020 under the Abraham Accords negotiated by the U.S.

Earlier in September, a civil court in Abu Dhabi registered the first civil marriage between an Israeli couple.