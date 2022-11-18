Blinken will cheer on the U.S. Men’s National Team in its first game of the World Cup

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Qatar on November 21-22 as the Gulf state becomes the first country in the Middle East to host the World Cup.

According to an official statement, Blinken will launch the fifth annual U.S. - Qatar Strategic Dialogue and will meet with the country’s senior officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Andulrahman Al-Thani.

They will discuss a variety of topics, such as “global health, humanitarian assistance, international development, labor and human rights, security cooperation , climate change, and trade and investment.

“He will also recognize Qatar’s important contribution to international sports diplomacy as it hosts the World Cup,” the statement said, adding that Blinken will be “cheering on the U.S. Men’s National Team in its first game of the World Cup,” where they will be playing against Wales.

Blinken’s visit comes amid the international criticism of the championship’s host country over the human rights issues and reports of mistreatment of migrant workers.

Earlier on Friday, it was announced that Qatar banned beer sales around the eight World Cup stadiums in a stunning policy U-turn just two days before the start of the tournament.

FIFA said the decision was taken following "discussions" with the World Cup hosts, an Islamic state which severely restricts alcohol consumption.