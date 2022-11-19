Middle East's premier security summit kicks off in Bahrain

US delegation affirms Washington commitment to region

(MANAMA) — The 18th annual IISS Manama Dialogue summit kicked off Friday in the Bahraini capital, devoted to the discussion of the most pressing challenges in the field of foreign policy, defense and security in the Middle East.

The agenda included a number of sessions on topics such as changing energy policy, the United States' security partnerships in the Middle East, the impact of conflicts outside the region on the security situation in the Middle East, local initiatives to resolve regional conflicts, and the modernization of defense methods and new technology.

One of the highlights of the conference so far was the American delegation's statement of commitment to the security of the region.

US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Security Policy Affairs Colin Cale stated that Washington remains committed to the security of the region and "gives priority to the Middle East" despite such international developments as the war in Ukraine.

Ruling out speculation on the possibility of an American withdrawal from the region, he said: “There is exaggeration in all the talk about an American withdrawal from the region," adding that "in light of the presence of tens of thousands of Americans in the Gulf and the continuation of the war in Iraq, it is not possible to talk of an American withdrawal."