Jordan to receive over $845m in aid from U.S.

The United States will provide Jordan with more than $845 million in annual financial support, officials in Amman said Sunday, as the country remains heavily dependent on foreign aid.

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh was present at the signing ceremony of the "agreement with the United States for the allocation of annual financial support of $845.1 million," a Jordanian government statement said.

Planning and International Cooperation Minister Zeina Toukan and USAID official Margaret Spears signed the accord in Amman, it added.

"Jordan is very grateful for the support, which demonstrates that the United States understands the challenges" the country faces, Khasawneh said.

According to the World Bank, the Arab country is heavily in debt and faces around 23 percent unemployment. Washington will provide the aid by the end of the month, Toukan said, adding that the funds would go towards "financing development projects and implementing economic reforms in different sectors."

In September, the U.S. committed to providing Jordan with $10.15 billion in aid between 2023 and 2029. Only slightly larger than Portugal, Jordan has few natural resources and only one port, Aqaba, on the Red Sea.

Earlier in November, Israel and Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding on the previously announced water-for-energy deal. The idea behind the agreement is for Jordan to build 600 megawatts of solar power capacity that would be exported to Israel. In return, Israel would provide water-scarce Jordan with 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water.