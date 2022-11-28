Dubai ranked best winter destination in the world

Bangkok was ranked second, followed by Cape Town and Abu Dhabi

Dubai was ranked as the best winter destination in the world, with the most Google searches and the most things to do in a city during winter.

"Dubai ranks as the world's best destination for a winter sun holiday. Tourists in Dubai can expect to enjoy 8.82 hours of sunshine per day during the winter months, with average temperatures reaching a pleasant 20.5°C,” according to data released by travel package provider ParkSleepFly.

“Dubai is by far the most popular winter sun destination among those surveyed, with over 111 million Instagram hashtags and the highest number of winter-related Google searches reaching over 55,000,” it said.

The study covers different aspects of traveling such as average temperature in winter, number of hours of sunshine, Instagram hashtags, web searches about the city in winter, things to do there and hotel costs.

According to ParkSleepFly, Bangkok was ranked second followed by Cape Town, Abu Dhabi, Gran Canaria, Buenos Aires, Jaipur, Phoenix, Alicante, Praia, Miami, Rio de Janeiro, Cairo, Los Angeles, Valencia, Lisbon, Orlando, Havana , San Diego and Honolulu.

The United Arab Emirates receives millions of tourists during winter season coming from Europe, the United States, Russia and Asian countries due to the exceptionally good weather. In addition, tourists flock to Dubai to celebrate Christmas and the New Year, with the emirate becoming a top destination for foreign visitors on both occasions. UAE tourism receipts topped $49 million, while the total number of tourists crossed 12-million mark in the first half of this year.