'The estimate is around 400 to 500. I don't have the exact number. That's something that is being discussed.'

Qatar has admitted that 400 to 500 migrant workers died in the Gulf state in the years-long preparations for the World Cup which is currently taking place.

Hassan Al Thawadi, chairman of the organization committee of the World Cup in Qatar, gave the figure in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan from the capital Doha.

"The estimate is around 400 to 500. I don't have the exact number. That's something that is being discussed," Al Thawadi said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1597344553765249024 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Every death is one death too many, plain and simple. I think that every year health and safety standards on construction sites improve, at least on our construction sites. Yes, improvements have to take place,” he acknowledged.

However, Al Thawadi asserted that Qatar is safe for all visitors, "without a doubt."

The answer came in response to a question from Morgan based on reporting from British newspapers in February of this year that more than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar since the country was awarded the tournament.

So far, Qatar had claimed that the figures were inflated and that only 37 workers who worked on the stadiums had been killed.