Saudi Arabia to host China-Arab summit, sources say

Saudi Arabia is expected to host a China-Arab summit on December 9 when Chinese leader Xi Jinping visits the kingdom, regional diplomats familiar with the plans said Wednesday.

Xi is scheduled to arrive in the Gulf country next Wednesday, according to sources, for a trip that will come amid strained relations between Riyadh and the United States by a spat over oil supplies, and while Washington is concerned over China’s growing influence in the Middle East.

The diplomats said leaders in the Middle East and north Africa were invited to the Chinese-Arab summit. China’s delegation is expected to sign dozens of agreements with Gulf nations and other Arab states concerning energy, security, and investments.

Earlier this month, Saudi Foreign Affairs State Minister Abdel al-Jubeir said strengthening regional security and trade ties will be priorities in Xi’s upcoming visit.

"The level of representation depends on each country with many Arab leaders expected to attend, others would send at least their foreign ministers," an Arab diplomat told Reuters.

Washington has been at odds with Riyadh and Beijing over differences on human rights and Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. In recent years, Gulf Arab states have been strengthening links with China and Russia amid growing doubts about the U.S. as a security partner in the region.

"We look at the things we care about: Stability and security in the region and in the world, how you increase further trade and investment between both countries, and of course the issue of climate is one that is now at the top of the agenda in terms of international relations,” al-Jubeir had said upon the announcement of Xi’s planned trip.