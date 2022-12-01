Security increase for Herzog's Gulf trip after threats

He will be the first Israeli head of state to visit Bahrain

Israel's Shin Bet (domestic security agency) will beef up President Isaac Herzog's security posture for his trip to the Gulf next week, following a social media campaign by locals opposed to his visit.

Herzog is set to visit Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates where he is to meet leaders of the two countries.

The development was first reported by Israeli news station Channel 12. One of the posts shows a photo of Herzog with red eyes and a fire in the background captioned with the word "criminal" and "you are not welcome in Bahrain." Another post read: "Any normalization is an act of treason. Don't come."

Herzog, who will be the first Israeli head of state to visit Bahrain, is due to fly for a state visit on December 4 at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. There he will meet members of the local Jewish community and senior government officials and lead a group of Israeli businessmen to a meeting with the Bahrain Economic Development Council.

He will travel the next day to the United Arab Emirates to meet his Emirati counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where he will attend the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, a conference organized by the United Arab Emirates Space Agency.