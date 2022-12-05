UAE President visits Qatar during World Cup

This will be the first such visit since the UAE and other Arab states ended a diplomatic boycott of Doha

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will head to Qatar on Monday, according to state media.

This will be the first such visit since the UAE and other Arab states ended a diplomatic boycott of Doha initiated by Saudi Arabia in 2017 over allegations of Qatar supporting terrorism.

The UAE's ruler, who officially became president this year, was invited by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani amid the Gulf state hosting the first World Cup held in the Middle East. Abu Dhabi is one of the main beneficiaries of the sporting event as many football fans fly to Qatar just to attend the matches, while staying in the neighboring Arab state.

The UAE prime minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has previously said that Dubai is prepared to host large numbers of visitors during the World Cup due to a scarcity of accommodation in tiny Qatar.

Earlier in September, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi went on a two-day visit to Qatar, following the restoration of ties between the countries after the boycott nearly two years ago. Cairo received substantial financial support from the Gulf states amid the economic crisis that hit Egypt in recent months.