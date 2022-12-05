Israel’s President Herzog hails space cooperation with UAE

Herzog attended the Abu Dhabi Space Debate

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Monday landed in Abu Dhabi, where he was received by Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Herzog attended the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, where the most pressing issues, including sustainability, access to space and reducing space threats, were discussed. The president delivered a keynote speech during which he praised recent developments in space cooperation between Israel and the UAE.

“Our two countries are boldly leading our region toward new frontiers in space and leaving our mark on history,” he said, pointing to the joint Israeli-French project VENuS, a microsatellite launched in 2017 to conduct vegetation and environment monitoring, which is now providing data for the joint Israeli-Emirati research.

"Today it is critical that we deepen and expand such transnational partnerships for the benefit of our the planet and our region," Herzog pointed out.

"Our cooperation can turn our beautiful region into a global hub of climate solutions," he underlined.

In October 2021, Israel and the UAE signed an agreement on space exploration, including collaborating on the "Beresheet 2" mission to the moon set to launch in 2024. All these achievements became possible after the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, i24NEWS Defense correspondent Jonathan Regev noted.

"Two and a half years ago you would tell someone Israel and the United Arab Emirates would cooperate in space, they would think you are crazy and they would be right to do so," he noted, adding that this cooperation is beneficial for the both sides.

"Israel doesn't have the budget that the U.S. or Western European countries have. Clearly it cannot allocate that much money into space exploration, Israel has to deal with very daily things, and this is where the UAE can come in. Israel can bring the knowledge, the UAE can bring the money," Regev said.

Later in the day Herzog will meet his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at his palace in Abu Dhabi. The president will then make his way back to Israel.

Earlier on Sunday, Herzog met with representatives from Bahrain's Jewish community, during an Israeli head of state's first official visit to the Gulf country. The historic trip came more than two years after Israel and Bahrain normalized relations as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords.