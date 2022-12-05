'This is a new relationship, and we are trying to build a very strong bridge between our two countries'

President Isaac Herzog met with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday as the Israeli leader wrapped up his two-day visit to the Gulf region.

Both men praised the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between the two countries during the meeting at Sheikh Mohammed's private home in the UAE's capital Abu Dhabi.

"It is a great honor and pleasure to be here, to be your guest, and to meet with you. The UAE is a major linchpin in the movement towards peace in the region. The Abraham Accords are a national consensus in the State of Israel, for all parties and for all factions of Israeli politics," Herzog said, according to a statement from his office.

"After two years of the Abraham Accords, when we took off so beautifully, now we need to reach cruising altitude, meaning upgrading the relationship even further, strengthening it and bringing more nations on board with the Abraham Accords," the head of state continued.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed thanked Herzog for returning to his "second home." In January, Herzog became the first Israeli president to visit the UAE and on Sunday he became the first Israeli head of state to visit Bahrain — the two countries that signed the Abraham Accords with Israel at the White House September of 2020. Morocco and Sudan later joined the agreement.

"This is a new relationship, and we are trying to build a very strong bridge between our two countries, and I think we have built a very strong bridge that we are both proud of. The Abraham Accords are achieving their goals, so we are very proud," Sheikh Mohammed said.