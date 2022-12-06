Analysis: Xi's visit to Saudi Arabia part of Chinese balancing act

Xi's visit is another milestone in the China-U.S. competition for hearts, minds, and pockets of Middle East

The United States is pivoting to Asia, which means China is pivoting to the Middle East, with Chinese President Xi Jinping set to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, with an invitation from Saudi King Salman and reciprocating a visit by the kingdom's crown prince to Beijing in 2019.

Xi's trip is also a follow-up to his comments at a meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing in 2018, when he noted that “we must work hard to see that financial cooperation and high-tech cooperation, together, will take off.”

“We should study how to play a good role of the driving effect of high-tech," he told the Forum.

Xi's visit is already being seen near and far as another milestone in the competition between China and the United States for the hearts, minds, and pockets of the Middle East.

The visit will feature a Chinese-Saudi summit, a Chinese-Arab summit, and a Chinese-Gulf summit. And every step of the way, Saudi Arabia will revel in its ability to balance between Beijing and Washington, while at the same time, winning the best economic and geopolitical deal it can for itself.

A balancing act Washington is only too aware of.

"It is only becoming clear to me how closely interwoven American interests are with the successes of the Middle East. We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia, or Iran," U.S. President Joe Biden said in July.

On paper, Riyadh’s balancing strategy is a good fit for the kingdom. It’s a wealthy, stable country in a key location, whose oil reserves give it credible leverage and whose standing in the Muslim world adds soft power.

But that’s on paper. In practice, the Saudis will need to play their hand very carefully. The goal is to please both Beijing and Washington. But drive too hard a bargain, and they’ll end up pleasing neither.