U.S. court dismisses lawsuit against Saudi crown prince in Khashoggi killing

The decision was made despite 'credible allegations of his involvement in Khashoggi’s murder'

A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the murder of the U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

U.S. intelligence concluded that the Saudi de-facto ruler had ordered the brutal killing of the opposition activist by Saudi agents inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. However, District Judge John D. Bates accepted the U.S. government’s motion to clear the crown prince from the lawsuit regardless of what the judge called “credible allegations of his involvement in Khashoggi’s murder.”

Last month President Joe Biden’s administration said that the prince should be granted sovereign immunity from the lawsuit due to him officially becoming Saudi Arabia’s prime minister just weeks prior to that. The judge voiced “uneasiness” with the circumstances of Prince Mohammed’s new title, which critics claimed was a legal cover. The court order said that “there is a strong argument that plaintiffs’ claims against bin Salman and the other defendants are meritorious.”

The lawsuit was filed by Khashoggi’s fiancée Hatice Cengiz along with the rights group he founded. They also named two top aides of the prince as accomplices. They were also dismissed by the judge, who stated that the U.S. court doesn’t have jurisdiction over them.