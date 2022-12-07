China’s Xi in Saudi Arabia for regional summits

The trip will likely focus on energy ties and follows months of tensions with the United States

China’s President Xi Jinping arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday at the invitation of King Salman, in a bid for the two countries to forge closer security and economic ties during a handful of regional summits.

It is Xi's third overseas visit since the outbreak of Covid, with his last trip to the Saudi kingdom in 2016. Over three days, he is expected to take part in a Chinese-Saudi summit, a Chinese-Arab summit, and a Chinese-Gulf summit.

The visit is also likely to focus on energy ties and follows months of tensions with the United States, which is wary of growing Chinese influence in the Middle East. "It is only becoming clear to me how closely interwoven American interests are with the successes of the Middle East. We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia, or Iran," U.S. President Joe Biden said in July.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600488392130691073 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

China is the top customer of oil from Saudi Arabia - the leading exporter of crude - and both sides appear keen to expand their relationship at a time of economic turmoil and geopolitical realignment. The trip comes after Biden's visit in July as well, when he pleaded in vain for higher oil production.

It will feature bilateral meetings with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler, as well as a summit with the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council and a wider China-Arab summit. The program represents the "largest-scale diplomatic activity between China and the Arab world since the founding of the PRC (People's Republic of China)," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

The official Saudi Press Agency said the kingdom accounted for more than 20 percent of Chinese investment in the Arab world between 2005 and 2020, "making it the biggest Arab country to receive Chinese investments during that period."

Saudi and Chinese officials have provided scant information about the agenda, though Ali Shihabi, a Saudi analyst close to the government, said he expected "a number of agreements to be signed."

Beyond energy, analysts say leaders from the two countries will likely discuss potential deals that could see Chinese firms become more deeply involved in mega-projects that are central to Prince Mohammed's vision of diversifying the Saudi economy away from oil. They include a futuristic $500 billion megacity known as NEOM, a so-called cognitive city that will depend heavily on facial recognition and surveillance technology.