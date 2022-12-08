Yemen’s economic war testing stalled peace efforts

There is no war, but there is also no peace; tit-for-tat moves are aimed at disrupting oil revenues, fuel flow

Yemen’s economic war between the Saudi-backed regime and its Houthi rivals is at the forefront of the conflict as peace efforts saw a lull in direct hostilities, despite neither party agreeing on a truce extension.

The country’s warring parties failed to renew a truce brokered by the United Nations that ended in October, squashing hopes of some Yemenis for a border pact after more than seven years of brutal fighting. Since then, tit-for-tat maneuvers have been aimed at disrupting oil revenues and fuel flows, leading to even more humanitarian turmoil.

The de facto Houthi authorities in northern Yemen have hampered the internationally recognized government’s ability to export oil by launching drone attacks at terminals in the south to deter tankers from loading crude.

For its part, the government has hit back with moves likely to further restrict fuel flows into Houthi-held areas, like the Aden central bank freezing accounts of and halting dealings with companies that import fuel to such locales.

No war, no peace

There is no war, but there is also no peace. The warring parties have not returned to the level of hostility that was a reality prior to the truce, but these recent developments are worrying signs of escalation, and have had a chilling effect on Yemen’s economic sector.

"The step came in response to the attacks that the Houthis carried out on oil exporting terminals and which have prevented the export of more than two million barrels of crude," said an official in the Saudi-backed government.

The economic dimensions of the war have always been core to the conflict. But more recently, it has come to the forefront of international attention, as whenever there are potential disruptions to maritime security, that gets everyone on high alert, especially where Yemen is situated.

While relative calm on the main frontlines has held, tensions are growing amid UN-led efforts for a new truce deal that have stalled for over two months. An expanded truce proposed includes a mechanism for payment of civil service wages, which the Iran-backed Houthis have criticized for not including members of the armed forces.

"They begrudge our people wages and their legitimate rights and this is a big problem, we will not compromise… They begrudge our people petroleum products, received only after severe hardship," Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said Wednesday, warning that his movement would respond to any escalation "with greater force and effectiveness.”

The war between a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthis has led to an unprecedented humanitarian conflict, destroyed Yemen's economy, and pushed millions into hunger.