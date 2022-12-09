‘New era:’ China’s Xi meets Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia

Beijing and Riyadh committed to enhance cooperation, stressed principles of sovereignty and 'non-interference'

China’s President Xi Jinping met with Gulf Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Friday in the first of two “milestone” summits showcasing the growing ties between Beijing and regional leaders of the Middle East.

Xi was welcomed in Riyadh on Wednesday, signed a strategic partnership pact with the world’s top oil exporter, and today met with the energy-rich Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). He was expected to hold wider talks with leaders of Arab League states across the Gulf, Levant, and Africa.

At the start of the China-GCC summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman heralded a “historic new phase of relations.”

In a joint statement, Beijing and Riyadh committed to enhance cooperation and stressed principles of sovereignty and “non-interference.”

The United States is warily watching the growing influence of its economic rival China in the region, where Chinese firms are expanding into technology and other infrastructure there. Xi’s visit also came at a time when Riyadh’s long-standing alliance with Washington has been strained over human rights issues and energy policies, as well as Gulf doubts about America’s commitment to the region as a security guarantor.

"The two sides reaffirmed that they will continue to firmly support each other's core interests,” the Chinese-Saudi joint statement continued.

In a nod to Gulf security concerns over Iran – with whom Beijing has good ties – they agreed on the need to “strengthen joint cooperation to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program” and for Tehran to respect “principles of good-neighborliness.”

Riyadh also voiced support for Beijing's "One China" policy on the issue of Taiwan, and Saudi media reported that Xi invited King Salman to visit China.