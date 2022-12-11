VP of European parliament suspended over Qatar corruption probe

Four people were arrested on charges of corruption and money laundering

Greek lawmaker Eva Kaili had her powers as a vice president of the European Parliament suspended Saturday over a corruption probe implicating World Cup hosts Qatar.

Socialist MEP Kaili was arrested on Friday hours after four others were detained for questioning. The arrests followed raids in Brussels which prosecutors said turned up $630,000 in cash. Police also seized computers and mobile phones.

Belgium's federal prosecutor's office said the investigation concerned suspected "corruption" and "money laundering" and an unnamed Gulf country. A legal source close to the case confirmed to AFP that the country was Qatar.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1601317398161727489 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola "has decided to suspend with immediate effect all powers, duties and tasks that were delegated to Eva Kaili in her capacity as Vice-President of the European Parliament," a spokesperson said.

Earlier Saturday, Metsola said on Twitter that the parliament "stands firmly against corruption", adding they would do everything they could to "assist the course of justice."

At least three of the others detained were either Italian citizens or originally came from Italy, a source close to the case told AFP. News of the arrests sparked outrage and calls for action to tackle corruption inside the European Parliament.

A Qatari government official told AFP: "We are not aware of any details of an investigation. Any claims of misconduct by the State of Qatar are gravely misinformed."