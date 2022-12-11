Saudi foreign minister: 'All bets off' if Iran gets nuclear weapon

'You can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security'

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said on Sunday that Iran's Gulf Arab neighbors would act to shore up their security if Tehran were to obtain nuclear weapons.

During an interview at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi, Al-Saud was asked about a scenario where Iran obtains nuclear weapons. He responded: "If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off."

"We are in a very dangerous space in the region... you can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security."

Western powers have accused Iran of raising unreasonable demands, thereby stalling nuclear talks. The focus has shifted to the Russia-Ukraine war and domestic unrest in Iran over the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Though Riyadh remained "skeptical" about the Iran nuclear deal, Al-Saud said it supported efforts to revive the pact "on condition that it be a starting point, not an end point" for a more substantial deal with Tehran.

Several Gulf Arab states have pressed for a more robust agreement that addresses their concerns about Iran's missiles and drones program and network of regional proxies.

Al-Saud noted: "The signs right now are not very positive, unfortunately."

"We hear from the Iranians that they have no interest in a nuclear weapons program. It would be very comforting to be able to believe that. We need more assurance on that level."