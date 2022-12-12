Analysis: Saudi Arabia sends Iran forceful message about its nuke program

While the patience of regional actors is waning, their fears are raging

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said on Sunday that Iran's Gulf Arab neighbors would act to shore up their security if Tehran were to obtain nuclear weapons.

During an interview at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi, Al-Saud was asked about a scenario where Iran obtains nuclear weapons. He responded: "If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off."

We are in a very dangerous space in the region... you can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security."

Western powers have accused Iran of raising unreasonable demands, thereby stalling nuclear talks. The focus has shifted to the Russia-Ukraine war and domestic unrest in Iran over the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Though Riyadh remained "skeptical" about the Iran nuclear deal, Al-Saud said it supported efforts to revive the pact "on condition that it be a starting point, not an end point" for a more substantial deal with Tehran.

"The Kingdom affirms the need for Iran to adhere to international principles and conventions, to fulfil its nuclear obligations, and to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and to preserve the principle of good neighborliness," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman told the summit earlier on Friday.

Several Gulf Arab states have pressed for a more robust agreement that addresses their concerns about Iran's missiles and drones program and network of regional proxies. Al-Saud noted: "The signs right now are not very positive, unfortunately."

"We hear from the Iranians that they have no interest in a nuclear weapons program. It would be very comforting to be able to believe that. We need more assurance on that level."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected the Saudi claims, saying that such statements undermined regional cooperation. Iran also informed the UN’s nuclear watchdog that it has tripled its capacity to enrich uranium to 60 percent.

This is a small step away from military grade, making a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal virtually irrelevant. Last week’s summit saw perhaps the most forceful statement against Iran voiced by Gulf states, indicating that while the patience of regional actors is waning, their fears are raging.