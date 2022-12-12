Two Yemeni soldiers killed while escorting UN convoy

'It’s a sign of worse things to come. I think we’ll see things unravel more before they get better'

Two Yemeni pro-government forces on Friday were killed in an armed ambush on a United Nations convoy in eastern Yemen.

According to a statement from the UN’s International Office of Migration spokeswoman, the soldiers were killed while escorting UN personnel traveling west from Seiyun to Marib. No UN staff, who were on an unspecified humanitarian mission, were wounded in the attack.

A tribal leader from the region and a UN official told AP News that the convoy was ambushed near the town of al-Abr, in Yemen’s east Hadramout province. In a statement, Lt. Gen. Saleh Mohammed Timis of Temen’s Special Tasks Battalion – an official branch of the Saudi-led coalition – identified the two killed troops as Salem Saeed Qarwan and Salem Mubarak al-Bahri. The attackers have not been identified.

“It’s a sign of worse things to come. It's a real downward spiral when UN convoys and personnel start being attacked,” said Middle East expert, Dr. Elisabeth Kendall. "I think we’ll see things unravel more before they get better,” she told i24NEWS.

An estimated 150,000 people have been killed in Yemen’s eight-year-long conflict, which has turned into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran and one of the world’s worst humanitarian conflicts. When the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital of Sanaa in 2014, a Saudi-led coalition intervened a year later in an attempt to reinstate the internationally recognized government.

Eastern and southern Yemen have seen an uptick in violence since an UN-brokered ceasefire ended in October, and renewed peace efforts are largely stalled.

“I don’t think the prospects for a renewed truce are very good, partly because the Houthis don’t have much interest in singing up for peace,” Kendall said. “When the ceasefire was in play, they were the ones that benefitted the most without yielding much.”

Al Qaeda also has an enduring presence in eastern and southern Yemen. In February, suspected militants of the jihadist groups’ global network kidnapped five UN workers in the Abyan province.

“We’re in significant danger in seeing the conflict fragment and spread, not just in middle and north Yemen, but in those southern regions as well. It’s getting very complex down there with lots of warring factions joining in,” Kendall warned.