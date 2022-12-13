The Gulf's first-ever Jewish supermarket opens in Dubai

The over 130-square meter supermarket offers quality kosher produce imported from Israel, Europe and the U.S

The first-ever kosher supermarket in the Gulf region opened in Dubai on Monday, making traveling much more accessible for religious Jews.

Named after the Hebrew word for pomegranate, Rimon, the over 130-square meter supermarket offers quality kosher produce imported from Israel, Europe and the U.S. This includes meat and chicken products that are Kosher Mehudar, one of the highest certifications possible, for those with more strict requirements.

Courtesy Shelves in Rimon Market featuring Israeli and kosher snacks, Dubai, UAE.

Those staying in Dubai during the Jewish rest day of Shabbat - when cooking is prohibited - will be able to pick up hot meals. The food market offers fresh home cooking from various ethnic cuisines, available for the influx of Jewish visitors or anyone wanting to try different Jewish dishes.

Traditional Israeli snacks are also featured, including the beloved peanut-butter-flavored snack, Bamba. And, of course, the second-best-selling Israeli snack is available as well, Bissli, in its wide range of flavors, including favorites "barbecue" and "grill."

Rimon is set to answer the growing local demand for kosher and loved Jewish and Israeli products in light of the significant increase in the number of Jewish people traveling and relocating to the UAE. The initiative comes from the UAE's Jewish community, headed by Rabbi to the UAE Rabbi Levi Duchman and community members Sonia and Alec Sellem, with support and encouragement from the local authorities.

Courtesy Rabbi to the UAE Rabbi Levi Duchman at Rimon Market, Dubai, UAE.

"Our wonderful community, which keeps growing and prospering here in the UAE, most gratefully continues to benefit from the extraordinary embrace we have received from the Emirates government and local authorities for over a decade now," Duchman said.

"In order to enable residents and visitors full Jewish life here, we have established Jewish institutions and communities, openly celebrate Shabbat, holidays and simchas – and enjoy quality kosher food, any day and everywhere, across the Emirates."