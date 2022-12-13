Over 11,000 children killed, hurt in Yemen war since 2015 – UN

540,000 Yemeni children suffer from severe acute malnutrition, 10 million without adequate access to care

More than 11,000 children have been killed or wounded in the Yemen conflict since 2015, the UN children agency (UNICEF) said Monday, in what is widely considered one of the world’s worst humanitarian conflicts.

"The urgent renewal of the truce would be a positive first step that would allow critical humanitarian access," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said. She pointed out, however, that the number of those boys and girls killed or wounded was likely to be "far higher" as they were only UN-verified deaths.

As peace efforts saw a lull in direct hostilities, Yemen’s internationally recognized government – alongside a Saudi-led coalition – and the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have been escalating an economic war amid stalled efforts to renew a ceasefire that expired in October.

Although a nationwide truce was agreed upon in April between the warring sides, UNICEF said 164 people were killed or wounded between July and September, including at least 74 children.

AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File A 17-year-old boy holds his weapon in Marib, Yemen.

“UNICEF’s findings are alarming and give another clear reason why the cessation of hostilities in Yemen needs to be renewed,” said Farhan Aziz Haq, deputy spokesman of the Office of the Special Envoy of the U.S. Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg.

Haq confirmed to i24NEWS that UNICEF’s findings were obtained in coordination with Grundberg’s team.

Last week, UNICEF launched a $10.3 billion Humanitarian Action for Children appeal for 2023 to assist children affected by conflicts and disasters worldwide. It aims to raise nearly $484.5 million for Yemen, where about 75 percent of the Gulf state’s 30.5-million-strong population needs assistance and protection.

AP Photo/Hussam Al-Bakry Women hold their malnourished children at Hays Rural Hospital in Hodeida, Yemen.

"Thousands of children have lost their lives, and hundreds of thousands more remain at risk of death from preventable disease or starvation," Russell said.

UNICEF noted that more than 17.8 million Yemenis lack access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene services, while some 540,000 children under five years old suffer from severe acute malnutrition. And with only half of the country’s health facilities functional, some 10 million children are without adequate access to care, the agency warned.