Analysis: From China and Saudi Arabia, good news for Israel

Israel barely raised its collective eyebrows to a joint Chinese-Saudi statement that set out commitments on key issues to the Jewish state

Maybe, at 4,000 words, it was just too long. Or maybe it came on a weekend. Or maybe Israeli media was too deep in the weeds of the ongoing negotiations to set up Israel's new government.

But, for whatever reason, Israel barely raised its collective eyebrows a week ago – when, in fact, they should have been halfway to our collective forehead – in looking at the joint statement put out by the Beijing and Riyadh governments on the closing day of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the Saudi kingdom.

The document is, in some ways, astonishing: A set of commitments that signal the direction of strategy and policy for both Beijing and Riyadh – and on issues key to Israel. In most cases, for Jerusalem, it's good news. A pity that the public has ignored it. Most central for Israel is the paragraph on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Much of the international news coverage – such as it was on this clause – amounted it as a gesture to the Palestinians, a mark that Saudi Arabia still tethers normalization with Israel to the conflict.

But the actual language might hint otherwise: "The two sides… stressed the need to intensify efforts [to settle the conflict]… and find a real horizon for resuming serious and effective negotiations in order to achieve peace in accordance with the principle of two-state solution."

"Find a real horizon for resuming serious and effective negotiations” – not exactly a cracking of the whip by either Beijing or Riyadh. In a document that could have set real red lines or a higher bar instead set an expectation easy for Israel to meet. And revealing diplomatic language that should have attracted more notice in Israel and, for that matter, among Palestinians.

On Iran, the Saudis scored language that tethers Riyadh's perception of the Islamic Republic to a central point in China's worldview: "The two sides… emphasize respect for the principles of good- neighborliness and non-interference in internal affairs of states." In Chinese foreign policy, "non-interference" is a central tenet. Now, the Chinese government signed onto a document that – at least implicitly – hints that Iran is a violator.

Finally, Lebanon, where the joint declaration calls for internal reforms "in order to avoid [Lebanon] being the starting point for any terrorist acts, becoming incubators for terrorist organizations and groups that destabilize the security and stability of the region." Hezbollah – Lebanon’s armed extremist group – goes unmentioned, but its presence hovers over the text.

The positions in the text may or may not bear the question of Saudi normalization with Israel. On that, the joint declaration is one of many documents and many hints. What the document does show, though, is maybe no less important – a twofer: both that Saudi Arabia continues to hold foreign policy views consistent with Israel's outlook, and also that the world's second most powerful country also assents to those key elements in Saudi policy in the Middle East, in ways that accord with Israel's own positions.

Israel's relations with both China and Saudi Arabia will remain complex, bedeviled – in China's case – by the obligations of Israel's alliance with the U.S. and, in Saudi Arabia's case, by the inability to break ties into the open.