Qatar condemns EU corruption probe, warns of ‘negative’ impact

Qatar on Sunday denied the country’s involvement in a corruption case investigated by Belgium and condemned the suspension of Doha’s access to the EU parliament.

A statement issued by a diplomat from Qatar’s mission to the EU said Belgium “made no effort to engage with our government to establish the facts,” adding that Qatar was “exclusively criticized and attacked.”

The probe led to charges against four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations of Qatar bribing them with cash and gifts to secure the right to host the first World Cup in the Middle East. Among them was Eva Kaili, who was stripped of her duties as a European Parliament vice president after raids that uncovered at least $1.6 million in cash.

The Qatari statement that claimed that Belgian authorities used “inaccurate” information also warned that the investigation could "negatively" impact security ties and natural gas supplies.

"The decision to impose such a discriminatory restriction that limits dialogue and cooperation on Qatar before the legal process has ended, will negatively affect regional and global security cooperation, as well as ongoing discussions around global energy poverty and security," said the diplomat.

"We firmly reject the allegations associating our government with misconduct," the statement added.

"We have observed this week's selective condemnation of our country with great alarm," it stressed.

Belgian prosecutors said they had been investigating EU parliament corruption for more than a year before the raids and arrests of the past 10 days.