European Parliament member in Qatar-linked graft case protests innocence

Eva Kaili and three other suspects charged with 'criminal organization, corruption and money laundering'

A Greek member of the European Parliament at the center of a graft scandal rocking the EU legislative body and linked to Qatar protested her innocence in a Belgian court on Thursday and asked to be released from detention.

Eva Kaili, 44, was "cooperating in an active manner" with the Belgian federal prosecutor's investigation and was requesting to be released under electronic surveillance, her lawyer, Andre Risopoulos, said outside the Brussels courtroom.

The judge, who was only deciding custody terms and not weighing the case itself, was expected to give a decision later in the day.

Kaili, a former newsreader booted from her post as parliamentary vice president after police raids earlier this month, has become the face of the alleged corruption case.

Belgian police arrested Kaili on December 9 and found $1.6 million in the series of raids. Another three suspects were detained, including her boyfriend.

“She feels betrayed by her partner, she trusted him, he betrayed her,” said Kaili’s Greek lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos.

The four are charged with "criminal organization, corruption and money laundering."

Authorities suspect that they took cash or gifts in exchange for promoting foreign countries including Qatar in the European Parliament.