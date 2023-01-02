Dubai scraps 30% alcohol tax, fee for liquor license

Sources suggest the move is intended as a 'one-year trial'

Dubai ended its 30 percent alcohol tax and charges for personal alcohol licenses on Sunday, in a move apparently aimed at attracting more tourists to the Gulf’s “party capital.”

It is not clear whether the measure would be permanent. Sources among industry executives told The Financial Times that it was intended as a “one-year trial.”

There are two companies that distribute alcohol in Dubai - Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI), and African & Eastern. An ad issued by MMI said “you no longer need to drive out to the other emirates,” referring to Dubai residents’ long-lasting habit of driving into Umm Al-Quwain and other emirates for bulk alcohol purchases.

"These recently updated regulations are instrumental to continue ensuring the safe and responsible purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages in Dubai and the UAE," MMI spokesman Tyrone Reid told AP.

Under Dubai law, non-Muslims must be at least 21 to consume alcohol. They are also required to carry an alcohol license - a plastic card issued by police. Consuming alcohol without it can result in a fine or arrest, even though bars in Dubai rarely ask for the permit.