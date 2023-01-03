UAE joins other Arab countries in condemning Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount visit

Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Palestinians also condemn visit by Israel's national security minister to holy site

An official in Israel's Prime Minister's Office said Tuesday that Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu denied his National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to Jerusalem's Temple Mount earlier in the day changed the status quo of the holy site, amid condemnation from Arab states.

"Netanyahu is obliged to strictly maintain the status quo on the Temple Mount without change, he will not submit to the dictates of Hamas," the official urged. "As part of the status quo, ministers have often gone up to the Temple Mount in recent years. Therefore, the claim that there is a change in the status quo is without merit."

The United Arab Emirates joined other Arab countries in condemning the visit by Ben-Gvir. Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia issued statements criticizing the first ascent to the Jerusalem holy site by a government minister in five years.

Temple Mount Directorate Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visiting the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, January 3, 2022.

"This provocative attack... undermines international efforts and religious sanctities," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said. Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned "in the strongest terms... the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif this morning, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces."

The Jordanians stressed that the compound is a "pure place of worship" for Muslims, making no mention that the Temple Mount is considered the holiest site in Judaism (it is the third holiest site in Islam). Under the "status quo" agreement of 1967 following the Six Day War, Jordan's Islamic waqf was given rights to oversee the compound with Israel also taking security control. In what some consider a discriminatory practice, non-Muslims are not allowed to worship at the site, although in recent years some Jews have been seen praying at the Temple Mount as police looked on.

His visit also drew criticism from the Palestinians, with the PA Foreign Ministry calling it "an unprecedented provocation." The Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas also issued a statement calling the visit a "crime" and falsely accusing Ben-Gvir of "invading" the Al Aqsa Mosque and threatening the "Arab identity" of the site.

Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount in the early hours of Tuesday morning while the compound was empty, after coordinating with Israel's security services. He had vowed to continue his practice of ascending the holy site, though he had initially denied the visit would come during his first week in office.

It was also confirmed by i24NEWS that Netanyahu's first official visit to the UAE was postponed, although no immediate reason was given and it was unclear if it was related to Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount visit. Israel and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 2020 as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords.