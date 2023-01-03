Saudi woman carries extra baggage at the wheel in Dakar Rally

'Motorsport is not segregated by gender, so I think that the best way to empower women is to drive your best and to be competitive'

As Dania Akeel drives her lightweight vehicle through the Saudi desert in the Dakar Rally, she is aware she has to steer a careful course across her home sands.

Akeel is one of two Saudi women competing in the 2023 race and one of only 31 women among 790 competitors. She represents a visible change in the ultra-conservative Gulf kingdom, where women have only been allowed to drive since 2018.

But, sponsored by the Saudi Sport Ministry, the country's motorsports federation, and a leading Saudi car dealership, she is vulnerable to accusations that she is part of a “sportswashing” campaign.

"I'll go and do my best, and at the end of the day, your drive is between you and yourself," said Akeel. "One wants to do well of course, but to do so you just have to focus on the drive."

"Motorsport is not segregated by gender, so I think that the best way to empower women is to drive your best and to be competitive," she added.

When the Rally moved to Saudi Arabia from Latin America in 2020, two years after the assassination of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, it drew widespread criticism for becoming part of Saudi "sportswashing" – a strategy of using sports as a distraction from human rights controversies.

Cristiano Ronaldo last week became the latest high-priced sporting jewel adding luster to the country's image when he joined the Al Nassr club. Other sporting ventures include the rebel LIV Golf series, which offers huge contracts and purses to attract stars, heavyweight boxing title bouts, and a Formula One grand prix.

Human Rights Watch said that despite the "progressive image conveyed" by sporting events, the lack of opportunities for women and girls to participate in sports remains.