More than 150,000 Israelis visited United Arab Emirates in 2022

1,600 UAE citizens traveled to Israel in the last 10 months of 2022

In the last 10 months of 2022, more than 150,000 Israelis traveled to the United Arab Emirates, media reported on Monday.

The two countries, which normalized relations in 2020 under the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, have been bridging ties through tourism.

Finney Shani, senior vice president and head of marketing administration at the Ministry of Tourism, told the Khaleej Times that around 1,600 Emirati citizens traveled to Israel in the last ten months of 2022.

During their trips, citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates spent about $180 per day, excluding plane tickets. Those traveling for business spent more but stayed in Israel for less time.

Shani added that Israel offers tourists from the UAE perfect conditions, including restaurants with halal food (prepared according to Islamic laws), Arabic-speaking tour guides, Islamic tourist sites, as well as hotels suitable for the whole family.

For the Israeli public, the United Arab Emirates—just a three-hour flight away—has quickly become one of the hottest new destinations. Israelis are spoiled for choice with luxury malls, desert safaris, world-class restaurants, and a visit to Abu Dhabi can be easily incorporated during a trip to Dubai.